Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 225,241 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,021.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,241 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Sally Beauty worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 732,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

