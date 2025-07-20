Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Position Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after buying an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,480.97. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.