Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

