Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of BND stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
