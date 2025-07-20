Foundry Partners LLC Sells 635 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

