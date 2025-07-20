Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 666,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 297,989 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 317,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BZH opened at $23.28 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

