Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $53,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,624. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $34,716.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,489.18. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.