Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 193.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

