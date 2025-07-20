South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $423,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $63,786,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $42,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

