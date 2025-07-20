South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

ABG stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

