South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 62,782 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,782 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

