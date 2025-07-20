South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.