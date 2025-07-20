South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

