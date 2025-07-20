South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,344,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,959,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after buying an additional 72,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $184.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Melius began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

