Calton & Associates Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,015,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 2,137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

