Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 125.75% and a negative net margin of 294.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

