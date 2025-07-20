South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,742,000 after acquiring an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $722.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $727.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $680.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.12.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

