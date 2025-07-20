Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,298,000.

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $80.56 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

