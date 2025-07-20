CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CLEAR Secure worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 10.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 40.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.