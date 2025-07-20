Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.