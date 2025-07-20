Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Mistras Group worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Mistras Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Mistras Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

