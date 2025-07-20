Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 113.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $903.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,745.32. This represents a 23.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.