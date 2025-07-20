Foundry Partners LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ABM Industries worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,745. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

