Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson increased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $93,927.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.1%

BBW stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $696.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

