Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 2,813.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Copa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE CPA opened at $108.26 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

