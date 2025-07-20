AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Futu worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,315,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $77,172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 523,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $39,163,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,903,000.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Barclays initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.32.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

