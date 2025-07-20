AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CRH by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,472,000 after buying an additional 1,978,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

