Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 247.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

