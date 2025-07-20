AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $996.79 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $736.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,256.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.