Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 11,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $122,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,136.88. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $123,328.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 347,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,564.30. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,957 shares of company stock valued at $755,361 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $37,394,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

