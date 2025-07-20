Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,595,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,740,000 after acquiring an additional 335,054 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.