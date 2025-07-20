Critical Contrast: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) and Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and Fannie Mae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -5.67% 14.76% 2.13% Fannie Mae 10.56% -34.38% 0.38%

Volatility & Risk

LendingTree has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fannie Mae has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 1 7 1 3.00 Fannie Mae 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LendingTree and Fannie Mae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LendingTree currently has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 69.06%. Fannie Mae has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 52.94%. Given LendingTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of LendingTree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingTree and Fannie Mae”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $900.22 million 0.57 -$41.70 million ($4.13) -9.18 Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.06 $16.98 billion N/A N/A

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than LendingTree.

Summary

LendingTree beats Fannie Mae on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home, automobile, and health and Medicare through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers and policies. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

