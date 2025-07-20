Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.74% 7.07% 5.76% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.51 $24.39 million $0.37 22.22 JE Cleantech $14.11 million 0.41 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Hudson Technologies and JE Cleantech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats JE Cleantech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service provider, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.