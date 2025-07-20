Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2%

MNST stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

