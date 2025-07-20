A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Financial Survey

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Pyxis Tankers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Moller-Maersk $55.48 billion 0.57 $6.11 billion $2.26 4.44 Pyxis Tankers $51.54 million 0.60 $12.87 million $0.58 5.09

A.P. Moller-Maersk has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. A.P. Moller-Maersk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Moller-Maersk 12.57% 12.56% 8.27% Pyxis Tankers 20.23% 12.28% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A.P. Moller-Maersk and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Moller-Maersk 4 2 0 0 1.33 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Moller-Maersk has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Moller-Maersk beats Pyxis Tankers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

