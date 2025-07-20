Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) Position Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 125,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaalco Energy stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $369.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.84. Vaalco Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Vaalco Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

