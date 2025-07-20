iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

