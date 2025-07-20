Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

