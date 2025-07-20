Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 4,657 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Paysafe worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paysafe by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 333,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of PSFE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.79. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

