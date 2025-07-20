Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

