Csenge Advisory Group Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,699.1% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 261,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

