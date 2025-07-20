The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

