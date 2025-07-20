iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,741,000 after buying an additional 402,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 14.4%

EFG stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

