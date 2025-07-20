Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

