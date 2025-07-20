4,624 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 153.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $114.27.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

