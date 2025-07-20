Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JBND opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.