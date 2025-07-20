Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,497 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.