Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VWOB opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

