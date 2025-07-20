Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $309.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $311.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.84.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

