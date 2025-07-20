Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $542,000 Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6%

TD stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

