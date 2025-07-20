iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.